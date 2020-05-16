Toronto just got a new restaurant for Korean takeout and delivery

A new Toronto Korean restaurant for takeout and delivery gives a familiar face a new look, and a totally new menu.

Core Restaurant first opened in 2018 as a seasonal contemporary Canadian bistro, and became known for their buck-a-shuck deals and elegantly plated fine dining fare including items like crudo, roasted scallops, striploin and foie gras.

After initially closing temporarily and then executing takeout under the original Core concept for a while, the team has now reoriented to offer an exciting but traditional Korean menu accompanied by a rotating wine list.

Expect dishes like bibimbap, dupbap, seafood pancake and galbi on the food menu. As for wine, a range of sparkling, white and red options not available at the LCBO are offered at 50 per cent of regular price starting around $20.

Korean food isn't just about that cool dalgona coffee trend on social media: during the pandemic, Korean businesses in Toronto have shown an incredible ability to adapt from changing their entire concept to teaching kimchi making online.