Toronto just got a new restaurant for Korean takeout and delivery
A new Toronto Korean restaurant for takeout and delivery gives a familiar face a new look, and a totally new menu.
Core Restaurant first opened in 2018 as a seasonal contemporary Canadian bistro, and became known for their buck-a-shuck deals and elegantly plated fine dining fare including items like crudo, roasted scallops, striploin and foie gras.
After initially closing temporarily and then executing takeout under the original Core concept for a while, the team has now reoriented to offer an exciting but traditional Korean menu accompanied by a rotating wine list.
We introduce you our new project ‘Core Korean Kitchen’! . We are bringing a delicious Korean comfort food to the heart of Leslieville and its surrounding neighbourhoods! . So, what kind of Korean restaurant are we? . While most of our food menu will be authentic and traditional Korean comfort food, but you can also expect to see some new, fun & creative dishes that reflect Chef’s experience in Western kitchens! . Our main focus is on Bibimbap & Dupbap, Ssam (Lettuce wraps) and Fried Chicken! But, we will also be offering many other popular classic dishes as well. . Unlike most Korean restaurants, we will also have a small, but ever-changing interesting & unique wine program when the time comes! Who said Korean food doesn’t pair well with wines? . We will be soon live on @DoorDash & @UberEats_Canada with a smaller menu to start with, so please, please stay tuned! . A delicious bowl of Bibimbap & Dupbap, Japchae, Bulgogi and more are coming soon to your table. . . . #core #corerestaurant #koreankitchen #corekoreankitchen #korean #food #bibimbap #japchae #dupbap #bulgogi #lagalbi #galbi #kimchi #leslieville #toronto #riverside #queen #broadview #ubereats #doordash #blogto #torontolife #comingsoon #staytuned
Expect dishes like bibimbap, dupbap, seafood pancake and galbi on the food menu. As for wine, a range of sparkling, white and red options not available at the LCBO are offered at 50 per cent of regular price starting around $20.
Korean food isn't just about that cool dalgona coffee trend on social media: during the pandemic, Korean businesses in Toronto have shown an incredible ability to adapt from changing their entire concept to teaching kimchi making online.
Core Restaurant
