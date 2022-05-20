Restaurant famous for its chicken wings is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto has lots of great chicken wings, but we're about to get a whole lot more with the arrival of our first location of a popular chain of restaurants.

WingsUp! already has over 20 locations in places like Orillia, Cambridge, Guelph, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Burlington, Milton and Newmarket.

They're known for their fresh hand-breaded wings that come in a range of flavours that includes Texas tequila, Thai, Jamaican BBQ, jerk BBQ and lemon pepper.

Now, they're opening their first downtown Toronto location at 22 Bathurst St.

"We are very appreciative of everyone who has messaged us to ask when we are opening," reads a post on social media about the new location.

"Lots of people who have migrated from their hometown where we have an existing location, and are excited to have a WingsUp! location close to their (new) home."

It looks like the opening is part of a rapid and widespread expansion plan according to the WingsUp! website, which shows that locations in Kingston, Belleville and Brantford are "coming soon."

WingsUp! marketing manager Matt De Caire says people have been requesting a Toronto location "for years now."

"Because a lot of people move from more rural areas to Toronto for work, or just to experience the big city, they've moved from cities where we have current locations," De Caire tells blogTO.

"'When are you coming to Toronto? and 'I used to eat WingsUp! all the time when I lived in (insert city where we have a location) and I miss it so much!' are messages we get through our socials daily."

Locations in Keswick, Oakville South, Peterborough, Barrie, Guelph South, Owen Sound, Unionville, Stoney Creek, Vaughan and Welland are "in progress."

"Once our sign went up and we put 'COMING SOON' on the front,

there has been even more messages from people who walked by," says De Caire.

Another future Toronto location in the High Park area is also marked as being "in progress." De Caire says it will be located right at the corner Bloor West where Parkside becomes Keele on the southest corner, and will actually be their first ever location with a patio. They're hoping to have that location open before the end of summer.

As a grand opening special for the Bathurst store, they're going to be offering 15 per cent off all online orders with different special codes. WingsUp! on Bathurst should be opening next week.