23 Toronto restaurants are participating in a Canada-wide pizza festival

A Canada-wide pizza festival from the same people that brought us Le Burger Week and La Poutine Week has arrived in Toronto.

It's tough to top burgers and poutine, but a solid two weeks of great pizza might come close.

La Pizza Week started up on May 1 and runs until May 14.

Their website compiles all the restaurants in Toronto participating in the event with links to order for delivery, and after you've tried them you can go back to the site to rate each pie.

From Pizza Land Halal, you can rate a Meat Lover Pizza with cheese, pepperoni, ground beef and steak for $20. You can also rate Cibo Wine Bar's $21 Diavola pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami and roasted ped pepper.

There's also student favourite Cora Pizza's classic Cora Special with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella, and tomato sauce for $14.99.

Le Burger Week and La Poutine Week typically post a leaderboard of top rated restaurants from the fests, so it's safe to assume the same may happen with Le Pizza Week and we'll be able to see who comes out on top.

Those events have also raised money for charity, even through avenues like creating NFTs, so it's possible La Pizza Week could go that direction as well.

La Pizza Week is taking place in 10 provinces across Canada at over 1,500 restaurants.