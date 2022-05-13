Toronto just ranked as having the most diverse food scene in the world because obviously

If you live in Toronto, you already know we have one of the most diverse food scenes in the entire world, but some people need official rankings to be woken up to that fact.

Meal prep service Chefs Plate just did a Tripadvisor analysis comparing Toronto's food scene to 30 of the most populated cities in the world.

Through this, they found we have the most diverse range of international foods to offer.

Two-thirds of our top 20 restaurants serve different international cuisines, and we collectively Google "best Chinese food Toronto" and "best Mexican food Toronto" 1,700 times a month.

The second city to have the most international cuisines served at its top 20 restaurants was Cairo in Egypt with nine, but we easily beat them out with 12. From there, places like Seoul, Jakarta and even New York City dwindled with just eight.

An analysis of the types of cuisine served at all top 20 restaurants reveals that worldwide, the top spots in these cities are mostly serving Italian, Indian and Japanese food in that order.

Here's the full list of cities with the most diverse food scenes around the world: