Toronto store known for its popcorn has closed remaining storefront

Toronto Popcorn Company - a gourmet, handcrafted popcorn shop located in The Beaches - has officially closed its remaining storefront in Toronto.

The store was known for their unique popcorn flavours, offering a variety of sweet and savoury options like honey mustard and chocoberry, as well as massive multi-flavour tins that could be purchased by the gallon.

Owners of the store didn't respond to blogTO's request for comment, but workers were seen clearing out the location earlier this week.

Previously, the company shuttered their Kensington Market location in 2021.

Though the Toronto Popcorn Company no longer has stores open in Toronto, their products are still available at partnering grocers and through their online store.

They plan to bolster their online presence in order to keep serving Toronto for as long as they can.