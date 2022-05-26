A Toronto food delivery service has suddenly gone offline and customers are confused

Ninja Delivery, noted to be one of Canada's fastest food delivery services, has suddenly stopped their services online leaving many of their customers utterly confused.

Their last trace of activity seems to be three weeks ago on their Instagram page, where they posted a photo of steaks captioned, "If you need beef, call the Ninjas. We’ll handle it for you." Comments that accompanied the photo were not as assuring.

"Your store has been closed for the last 5 days in downtown Toronto. What’s going on? This was becoming my favourite service and I can’t use it…" said one comment.

"Right?! Same here! I've been a loyal customer for months now. It's crazy. I hope they aren't out of business," another replied.

Ninja Delivery launched during the lockdown in 2021, and has been known for their ultrafast grocery delivery service which brings orders to customers in just 10 minutes. They have a few locations throughout the GTA - on Queen West and Yonge - and elsewhere like Waterloo. They have previously indicated plans to expand their chain even further.

"It does seem a bit odd as there was no notifying customers. Sad to see as they were a great delivery service in Toronto and relied on by a lot of people in the city," one customer commented.

The future of Ninja Delivery, however, may not be as bleak as people may think. A representative informed blogTO that they are still alive, and that their services have been paused due to changes being made to the stores.

"We will have some news to share soon," hinted Ninja Delivery.