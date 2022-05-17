Brooklyn's famous Smorgasburg outdoor food market is coming to Toronto

The largest weekly open-air food market in America is making its debut in Toronto this summer, and as the New York Times has dubbed it as the "Woodstock of Eating", I can't wait to see what that entails.

Smorgasburg launched in 2011 and has since attracted millions of tourists each weekend to Brooklyn, Manhattan, Jersey City, Los Angeles and Miami to taste and explore the food from unique local vendors.

Now, thanks to a partnership with Waterfront Toronto, the market will be coming to Toronto for the first time this year, featuring over 50 vendors from across the city who will aim to showcase the city's culinary diversity, as well as its bustling food and art scene.

Smorgasburg will also be free to attend (you will still need to pay for the food) and open to all public - a sign at every entrance reads "Everyone from Everywhere is Welcome Here".

"Like Los Angeles, Miami, Sao Paulo, Osaka, and of course New York, Toronto is a city we love for its seemingly infinite flavors, its eaters with insatiable appetites, and its celebration of welcoming everyone from everywhere," said Smorgasburg co-founder Eric Demby.

Some of the vendors this year will include:

Singapore Kopi and Kueh by Kiss My Pans.

Sri Lankan street food by Secret Chef.

Nigerian regional food by Afrobeat Kitchen.

Hiletito Bits, A Mexican-Canadian iced treats popup run by two sisters.

Canada's first dumpling pop-up, FeasTO.

Instagram sensation Noctua Bread will debut a bread and pintxo bar.

Hamilton pop-up Indonesian's Flavour will present Southeast Asian street food.

Filipino-inspired baked goods by Baker-Rae.

American Classics by Cabano's Comfort Food.

Regional Chinese street cooking by Sunny’s Chinese.

Mumbai street food by Poppadum.TO

Ice Cream bar by Good Gang.

Indian Comfort Food by Spice Girl Eats.

Smorgasburg will operate between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Saturday from July 23 to Sept. 8 at 7 Queens Quay East, right at the foot of Yonge Street near the waterfront.

Starting in spring 2023, the market will be open every Saturday for a full outdoor season at the same location.