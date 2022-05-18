Eat & Drink
Toronto is getting a massive rib festival this weekend

Nothing speaks to summer more than going to a rib fest in Toronto.

Shrouds of people hover around the smoked meat stands, surrounded by clouds of delicious barbecue smelling smoke, excited not just for the ribs but for the experience of being there in general. 

Northern Heat Rib Series is coming to Downtown Toronto this Friday, serving up all kinds of saucy ribs along with other classic ribfest food items like fries, funnel cake and a variety of battered, fried versions of common foods like pickles and onions.

If barbecuing is the official sign of summer coming, this ribest is the official celebration of the season. 

Admission to the rib festival is free for everyone, and will feature live music every day (switching it up between country, rock and other mashups), giant yard games and of course, ribs and other classic carnival treats. 

There will be a full-on beer market available at the festival as well, featuring a variety of local Ontario brewers serving craft beer and cocktails.

The Downtown Ribfest will be taking place in Yonge and Dundas Square on Friday May 20 and Saturday May 21 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. as well as from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday May 22.

