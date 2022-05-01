Restaurant known for its sandwiches opening second Toronto location

TuckShop Kitchen, a small neighbourhood sandwich shop in the Junction Triangle that specializes in its made-with-care takeout sandwiches, is opening its second location in Leslieville.

The new location will offer the same aesthetic as its original - a cute, "tucked away" shop selling burgers and classic sandwiches like their BLT, as well as an assortment of retro, corner store snacks like Kraft Dinner and Pop Rocks that bring out a strong sense of nostalgia to customers.

Despite many restaurants struggling to stay alive amidst lockdown restrictions, TuckShop received overwhelming support from its community, and its owners are excited to welcome their second store to the east side of town.

"We were blown away with the support we got from this neighbourhood, and we're hoping we can open a similar neighbourhood spot where people can meet up with their friends and hangout," said Tuckshop owner Jake Taylor.

The new Leslieville TuckShop location is expected to open at some point in May, in the same spot as where Mexicados used to be at 1022 Queen St. E.