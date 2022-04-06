Toronto restaurant that became TikTok famous has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that once became TikTok famous for its cheap taco deals has permanently closed two of their locations.

Mexicados had a location in Leslieville as well as near Church and Wellesley, but now they're both shuttered.

The restaurant served a menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and quesadillas, and was known for decent portion sizes, good deals and halal options.

The Church Wellesley Village BIA confirms that Mexicados closed on Church around January 2022.

It's already being replaced by something called Soy Boy Burgers, which looks like it's going to be a 100 per cent plant-based burger joint, which appears to promise to plant a tree for every burger purchased.

The windows of the Leslieville location of Mexicados have been papered over for a few weeks.

Regulars of that location will remember that whenever they paid by credit or debit, staff at the restaurant always asked them not to leave a tip since, according to them, they didn't receive any of it.