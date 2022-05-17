Markham's massive Asian night market is coming back this summer

After a two year hiatus, one of the longest standing night markets in the GTA is coming back this summer with delicious food stands and performances galore.

Night It Up! is one of Markham's landmark summer events, an outdoor Asian night market showcasing a vast world of iconic Asian street food that takes its inspiration from night markets in Taiwan, Hong Kong and several other countries across Asia.

The market will feature over 111 booth vendors selling unique and delicious street food.

Some of the vendors in past markets sold items like Korean pulled pork poutine, Hainan noodles, oyster omelettes and marinated lamb skewers - all droolworthy in their own right.

Night It Up will also have multiple performances from local talent going all night, both adding to the Asian night market experience and keeping visitors pumped as they taste and dance the night away.

The event is organized by the Power Unit Youth Organization, a GTA-based non-profit group whose mission is to set a precedent for its members to learn, grow, and share within their community through their events.

The organization donates proceeds from Night It Up to a designated beneficiary and has donated over $143,000 to charities since its debut.

Night It Up will be taking place August 5-7, 2022 in Downtown Markham, with exact times still to be announced.

It's one of at least two Asian night markets taking place in Markham this summer.

The Lucky Lion Night Market is happening next month, June 16 to 19, outside Markville Mall.