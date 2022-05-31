Jagmeet Singh surprised staff when he showed up at Toronto restaurant

Jagmeet Singh loves his Toronto restaurants, and he just stopped by another one recently for a surprise visit.

The NDP leader has been spotted before at mac n' cheese joint Bobbie Sue's and Asian restaurant DaiLo, and now he's paid a visit to vegan spot Animal Liberation Kitchen this past weekend.

Singh stopped by the restaurant on May 27 around 2 p.m., arriving by himself.

It's actually not the first time he's given the restaurant a try, having previously visited once before.

"He was so kind and talkative with the staff, as always," Animal Liberation Kitchen co-owner Siki Spasic tells blogTO.

"We chatted about veganism, the upcoming elections and how inspiring it was to see so many young people going out and exercising their right to vote."

Singh ordered the shiitake gyro, a benjimisso cacao nib chocolate bar, tofu "egg" salad and a plain croissant.

"Jagmeet followed by saying he has met so many inspiring and amazing children, and is so excited for our future which is in their hands," says Spasic.

"It was a truly lovely experience and we are so grateful that he is becoming a frequent visitor to our restaurant."