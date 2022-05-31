Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jagmeet singh toronto

Jagmeet Singh surprised staff when he showed up at Toronto restaurant

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Jagmeet Singh loves his Toronto restaurants, and he just stopped by another one recently for a surprise visit.

The NDP leader has been spotted before at mac n' cheese joint Bobbie Sue's and Asian restaurant DaiLo, and now he's paid a visit to vegan spot Animal Liberation Kitchen this past weekend.

Singh stopped by the restaurant on May 27 around 2 p.m., arriving by himself.

It's actually not the first time he's given the restaurant a try, having previously visited once before.

"He was so kind and talkative with the staff, as always," Animal Liberation Kitchen co-owner Siki Spasic tells blogTO.

"We chatted about veganism, the upcoming elections and how inspiring it was to see so many young people going out and exercising their right to vote."

Singh ordered the shiitake gyro, a benjimisso cacao nib chocolate bar, tofu "egg" salad and a plain croissant.

"Jagmeet followed by saying he has met so many inspiring and amazing children, and is so excited for our future which is in their hands," says Spasic.

"It was a truly lovely experience and we are so grateful that he is becoming a frequent visitor to our restaurant."

Lead photo by

Animal Liberation Kitchen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

J. Cole shows up to eat a chicken sandwich and ice cream at Toronto restaurant

Jagmeet Singh surprised staff when he showed up at Toronto restaurant

Greek restaurant that was open for 40 years in Toronto has permanently closed

Toronto forces local restaurant to dismantle patio it custom-built to survive lockdowns

CNN segment highlights Toronto's diverse food scene and it's making people proud

Popular vegetarian restaurant slapped with 11 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto sandwich joint permanently closes after a few months in business

Fish 'n chips joint that closed after 90 years in Toronto is reopening