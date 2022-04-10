Jagmeet Singh surprised staff at a Toronto restaurant by showing up to eat

Jagmeet Singh and his wife showed up at a Toronto restaurant for Asian food over the past weekend, surprising staff.

DaiLo posted a photo of the April 2 visit to the restaurant near the end of the past week, showing photos of Singh in the kitchen with staff and in the dining room with wife Gurkiran Kaur and chef Nick Liu.

The pair were there celebrating her birthday just the two of them. The NDP leader posted a selfie on the same day that seems to show them hanging out in the lobby of Fairmont Royal York, currently decked out in cherry trees.

"It was a pleasure meeting you and sharing our #sickasianfood experience for your night out," reads the post.

The husband and wife ate an entirely vegetarian meal of fried watermelon with mushroom floss, sunchoke dumplings, Burmese tofu, "Longevity Noodles," Singapore curry cauliflower, and a champurrado for dessert. Neither of them drink alcohol, so they had a mock Tom Yum Booze to start.

A DaiLo representative tells blogTO that he was very accommodating with other diners who wanted to take pictures, and that staff had fun with him visiting the back of house to meet everyone.

As usual when it comes to politicians, while people have commented on the post with heart emojis some have been quick to comment on their lack of support for the NDP leader as well.

"To my best friend, life partner and mother of our child, I'm so lucky to have you in my life. You are thoughtful, compassionate and full of joy," Singh wrote in the caption to his own selfie post.

"Happy Birthday @gurkirankaur_ !!!! Although let's be honest it's more like happy birthday month."

Kaur also made her own posts about her birthday, saying it was "the most special birthday yet" in a caption of a photo showing her holding her new baby.

She also posted another photo of her wearing a lovely mint dress as a birthday outfit, captioning it "birthday mama."