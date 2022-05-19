Eat & Drink
7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto range from a French bistro that makes you feel like you're eating at home to a pizza joint that takes 72 hours to make its dough. 

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Simba's Hot Chicken

This takeout spot in Don Mills has a simple menu of Nashville sandwiches, smash burgers and fries. Their milkshakes should not be overlooked either with flavours like biscoff, ferrero and pina colada.

Naija Jollof Toronto

This restaurant's irresistible Nigerian meals are now available close to York University/ Fried plantain smothered in sauce, black-eyed pea fritters (akara) and stewed goat are only the tip of the iceberg here.

GLB Brewpub

Farm-to-table eats and 20 different lines pouring beer and hard sodas are available at Great Lakes Brewery's second location near Sugar Beach on Toronto's waterfront.

Bouffe

Celebrity chef David Adjey is back with another new restaurant in Toronto without any excess fanciness or frills. Find moules frites and more French fare served in an environment that feels like home. Find Bouffe in Little Portugal.

The Islands Caribbean Cookshop

This  chain now has a Liberty Village location where you can find its traditional Jamaican offerings like ackee and saltfish, curry goat and roti. There's a bunch of vegetarian options available on their menu too. Find them inside the Liberty Market Building.

Bao Mama

This bao restaurant in Scarborough does unique twists on the classic, incorporating Filipino flavours like adobo, asado and crispy pata inside the pillowy soft buns. There are also options like beef brisket and eggplant mushroom.

Slowsouth Pizza

The pizza dough at this Brockton Village spot takes 72 hours to prepare and it's prepared by a chef that was born and raised in Italy. Both American and Italian-style pies are available on their menu, as well as sides like Sicilian arancini. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Slowsouth

