This family-run restaurant in Toronto is known for its Hakka Chinese food

Federick Restaurant is a family-run business in Toronto that's known for its Hakka Chinese food.

Operating in Scarborough for over 30 years, Federick's was created and named after owner Simon Lee, and is currently run by his wife, Alice, and three daughters - Melanie, Jennifer and Julie - who were all introduced to the restaurant business by their father.

Simon worked in the restaurant industry in India since he was 13 years old, and opened a restaurant only two years after arriving in Canada.

After passing away in 2018, his family has taken over the restaurant in his name, fondly remembering his dedication to the business.

Hakka Chinese is a sub-group of Chinese people who are well-known for being all around the world.

The Hakka food found in Frederick's is prepared by Hakka people who have settled in the Indian subcontinent, bringing a combination of Indian and Chinese flavours together in their dishes.

Some of the primary staples at Federick's are chicken pakoras and chili chicken, though the chili chicken is what the restaurant is most known for.

Other popular dishes include Hakka fried noodles and garlic shrimp which comes in a sizzling, sweet and spicy sauce.

You can find Federick Restaurant at 1920 Ellesmere Rd in Scarborough.