Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dasoni toronto

Restaurant known for its Korean food has closed to become a catering business

Dasoni, a restaurant known for its Korean feasts, has closed its Toronto restaurants and shifted to become a catering business instead in a new location.

The restaurant was known for its traditional Korean meals like bulgogi and japchae as well as other seasonal rotating items which used to be available for order in their Dasoni Korean Table D'Hote - a Korean feast dining experience.

Due to an increase in catering orders, Dasoni has decided to shift their focus from dine-in to catering and are now making Korean sauces, pre-cooked meals and various side dishes in their new Toronto store for catering orders.

"We couldn't handle a catering business and accept dine-in customers at the same time," said owner Eunsoon Kim.

"So we decided to focus on keeping a catering business. We also needed a bigger kitchen because of how many orders we're getting."

You can check out their huge catering platters, made to order for about 10 people, on their website. They have a wide selection of grilled meats and seafood, noodles, salads and sides to choose from.

Find Dasoni Authentic Korean Cuisine & Catering on 20 Vaughan Rd in Toronto.

