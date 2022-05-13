You need to venture far from downtown Toronto to find the city's best Mexican restaurant

If you want to find the best Mexican food in Toronto you need to know where to look and it's not anywhere near downtown Toronto.

Yasmen De Leon is the owner of Comal Y Canela near Jane and Lawrence, and since the restaurant opened a few years back it's consistently drawn rave reviews for the quality and affordability of its Mexican food.

De Leon has been cooking her whole life, learning from her mother, who also had several restaurants.

"I wanted to create a restaurant that was about community. I wanted to create a place where people could feel that they are at home," she told blogTO.

Comal Y Canela's menu has a ton of options, including a burrito that weighs 1.5 pounds! They're also well known for their carnitas michoacanas, goat and beef birria and quesadillas.

Everything on their menu is made from scratch—they even use whole spices. Their most expensive ingredient is cinnamon that costs $32 a pound.

It makes sense that cinnamon is crucial to their operations, since it's in the name (Canela means cinnamon in Spanish).

Each day looks different at Comal Y Canela, with shopping for fresh ingredients sometimes starting at 4 a.m. and cooking beginning at 5 a.m.

You can find Comal Y Canela at 1692B Jane Street.

