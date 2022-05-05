You can get a candle that smells like one of the best pastry shops in Toronto this weekend

A shop that makes some of Toronto's best baked treats just released a candle that will make you feel like you just stepped into the bakery while they're making their famous pie crust.

Roselle Desserts teamed up with home decor company Brwn Collective to start selling a candle that smells like freshly baked pâte sucrée. It's supposed to have notes of toasted almonds, powdered sugar and vanilla.

"We receive comments all the time on how great it smells in the shop. Customers will tell us they can smell what we're baking before they even reach our door," Roselle owner Stephanie Duong tells blogTO.

"Having a Roselle-scented candle has been something we talked about in the past, but like many of our ideas, it's hard to find time to execute them."

Fortunately for them, Brwn Collective founder Sagal Ali is a fan of Roselle and reached out to them a few weeks ago to collaborate.

"She mentioned that she was working on a new fragrance that reminded her of our desserts and wanted to know if we'd be interested in a collaboration," says Duong. "She gave us a sample of that candle and we couldn't get enough of the scent."

Still, they spent a little more time refining the exact right ratios of almond and vanilla.

"It's a distinct scent that is more than just almond and vanilla," says Duong.

There will be a limited amount of candles at the shop available starting this weekend for $42 plus tax. It's pretty steep, but don't worry about having to snap up this candle right away: there will be others.

"We've already started talking to Sagal about future candle scents. The possibilities really are endless since we are taking inspiration from our pastries," says Duong.

"Maybe a banana cream pie eclair candle? Or our peach-glazed Earl Grey madeleine? You'll have to wait and see."