Toronto restaurant known for its burgers is now selling drinks at the LCBO

A restaurant that's consistently considered to be one of the buzziest in town is coming out with something new that will be available not only to city regulars, but people outside Toronto as well.

Aloette is known for their upscale diner concept, serving dishes like burgers alongside curated cocktails and impressive desserts.

They were one of the most booked restaurants until indoor dining was shut down, and now they've been expanding with several new takeout-oriented locations including one in Liberty Village.

Now anyone who can get to an LCBO will be able to get a little piece of the Aloette experience.

That's because they're coming out with (drum roll please) Aloette Fizz, a ready-to-drink espresso martini.

They've already pioneered ready-to-drink cocktails with their to-go concept, low ABV creations with artsy packaging. The new martini offering that will be available at LCBO locations across Ontario is no exception.

It's the restaurant's attempt at getting in on the burgeoning RTD (ready to drink) trend, which is the reason you've seen displays of seltzers and RTD negronis, Aperol spritzes, vodka sodas and gin smashes dominating the shelves at your local liquor store.

"We wanted to shake up the booming RTD category. We thought we could combine the carbonation factor typical of RTDs with classic cocktail profiles to create something totally new," Alo Group founder Patrick Kriss tells blogTO.

"The espresso martini was our first pick, not only due to its huge revival, but because it's not something people are typically making at home. So we drew on its popularity and added a signature fizz element to set the drink apart and make it more sessionable. We hope it allows cocktail experts and novices alike to enjoy an Aloette experience anywhere."

The $3.25 canned martini should be available within the month at select LCBO locations inside and outside Toronto as well as at Aloette Liberty Village and eventually the new Ace Hotel.