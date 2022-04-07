Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mrbeast burger toronto

Famous YouTuber's burger joint is coming to Toronto cafes in random partnership

When famous U.S. YouTuber MrBeast announced in late 2020 that he had opened his own burger joint, it seemed like a poorly-timed April Fools' joke. But MrBeast Burger turned out to be very real, and Toronto even got its own ghost kitchen locations of the virtual order-only fast-food spot last year.

The expansion has been rapid, with over 1,000 of these virtual burger joints opening up in quick succession, and it looks like the burger-slinging online personality (with 192 million combined subscribers across his channels) will be bringing more of the greasy goods to Toronto.

MrBeast Burger's latest expansion is an odd one, to say the least, its parent brand Virtual Dining Concepts announcing a new partnership with locally-based board game cafe chain Snakes & Lattes to serve up MrBeast Burger in two pilot locations, including one right here in Toronto.

Snakes & Lattes' 489 College Street location will participate in the pilot, along with a location in Provo, Utah, which is being touted as a way for the stores to help bounce back after the last two years of hard times through improved takeout and delivery capabilities.

And that would just be the beginning. "The plan is to start within weeks at the two pilot locations, and roll out to all over time as well as add new brands. We are very proud to be approved and trusted to handle one of their highest-profile brands," said Snakes & Lattes Founder Ben Castanie.

This would include the two other existing Toronto locations of Snakes & Lattes at 600 Bloor St. West and 45 Eglinton Ave. East.

The virtual chain has developed a reputation for outlandish menu offerings, like its gravy-soaked Feast Burger or the sickly green-hued Shrek Quesadilla. It's a very upsetting sequence of words, but I'm not going to knock it until I try it.

Such partnerships are just a product of the times we're living in, where places that were once popular social gathering spots like board game cafes are rolling out new revenue streams to keep their businesses thriving through yet another wave of COVID-19.

