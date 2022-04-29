One of Toronto's most popular butchers is setting up a fridge with free meat

Toronto is getting a free meat fridge from one of the city's most popular butchers, and it's designed with the people who need it most in mind.

By now you might have noticed a series of community fridges popping up all over town, a specific network of them run by one group of people.

There are currently eight fridges up and running across town overseen by Community Fridges Toronto, and now one of our most beloved areas is getting one in collaboration with an awesome butcher.

Sanagan's Meat Locker has teamed up with the community fridge group and the Kensington BIA to install a fridge in the market.

"The people behind the Community Fridges Toronto first communicated with the Kensignton BIA to try to find a location in the market that will help serve the members of the community experiencing food insecurity," Sanagan's owner Peter Sanagan tells blogTO.

"The BIA sent out a call to its members, and I was one of the businesses who responded. I have supplied other community fridges in Toronto with my personal donations, and I think it's a great initiative."

The fridge will work like all the others in Toronto: it can be stocked with donations by anyone whenever they're able at any time, and is open and available to anyone who needs it at all hours.

"The shop will also be stocking products in the fridge when we have donations available," says Sanagan.

The fridge has been painted by Oldowan Co. founder and local artist Carolyn Douse.

"I truly hope it proves to be a helpful tool in the effort to get food to our community members who need it," says Sanagan.

The fridge should be available to people this week.