Toronto just got a new speakeasy but you'll need a secret passcode to get in

Toronto is a city of secret bars and hidden speakeasies, but you'll need an exclusive passcode to get into the newest one.

After Seven is hidden inside Kome Yogurt, an unassuming yogurt drink shop that's already tucked away on a side street. The entrance is disguised with a menu of takeout yogurt bottles on the front.

To get in, just order a #8 from the barista, and they'll lead you right on through. You can also gain entry in a sort of quest, with restaurants in the area randomly giving out tokens that allow you to gain entry to the hideaway.

The menu should mainly consist of whisky, with specialty Japanese and typical Canadian varieties like J.P. Wiser's and Forty Creek.

Seats are on a first come, first serve basis so you'll want to get in on this new secret quick.

People have been commenting on the bar's secretive Instagram page with comments like "gonna be there first," "amazing," and "yes!"

After Seven officially opened on March 26, and now has hours from Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight.