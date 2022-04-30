Toronto's newest unreal sushi restaurant is a one person operation

Tucked away in a small plaza near Bloor and Kipling Ave is a new takeout spot that is redefining the sushi experience.

Behind the counter in the kitchen works Chef Wen Kai Shi, a master sushi chef from Japan who is making everything himself.

Rakki, meaning "lucky" in Japanese, opened April 23 and offers an omakase experience without the usual high price point.

The restaurant serves sushi trays that are different each day depending on fish supply, and fresh fish is imported for the demand of each tray to ensure its freshness and quality.

Chef Wen Kai Shi, responsible for ordering, preparing and crafting his creations, trained in the craft of sushi-making in Japan for several years before coming to Canada and has been working with sushi ever since.

"We let the food and the experience speak for itself" explains Conner, a colleague at Rakki who has helped bring the restaurant to life.

"And by having it be takeout only, we allow you to dine in the comfort of your own home and be in an atmosphere where you don't have to worry about proper etiquette, where nobody's judging you on how you're eating or pronouncing things."

Rakki offers takeout and delivery every Tuesday to Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can find them at 5096 Dundas St W.