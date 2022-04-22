Greek restaurant that was a neighbourhood favourite being replaced by burger joint

Mykonos Mediterranean Grill, a classic Greek food joint near Rosedale station, has officially closed and is being taken over by a permanent Happy Burger location.

Chris Kalisperas, owner of Happy Burger and former chef at Mamakas, had originally opened a Happy Burger pop-up store close to Mykonos.

Once lockdowns hit in March 2020, he decided to open an official Happy Burger restaurant near Bathurst and College.

"I was still a chef at Mamakas at the time. I decided to try out the pop-up shop on my days off, like 'hey, let me just try this out', and then C**ID hit. I started doing it full-time when Mamakas closed down," Kalisperas told blogTO.

"I quit my job as a shop and in August 2020, we opened our first [Happy Burger] store."

The second Happy Burger location is expected to open Friday, serving up fast food classics like smash burgers, hot dogs and waffle fries.