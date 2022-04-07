Pizza joint that was the first of its kind in Toronto is permanently closing

A pizza chain that opened their first location in Toronto a few years back is now permanently shuttering that location.

Jessy's Pizza is a chain serving Halifax-style pizza, donair and garlic fingers with several locations in Nova Scotia. There are also locations in New Brunswick and Manitoba.

Unfortunately, we're losing ours here in Toronto.

It can be tough for Halifax food fans to find items like donair in Toronto. These options are relatively ubiquitous in Nova Scotia, but sadly there will soon be one less place for it in the city.

In addition to classic Halifax donairs and garlic fingers (both with creamy sweet donair sauce), their menu which is actually pretty extensive also includes donair egg rolls, donair poutine, subs, wings, nachos, chicken and burgers.

Though the Toronto location hasn't closed yet, it's already disappeared from the locations section of the Jessy's website.

A staff member from Jessy's tells blogTO their last day open will be April 13.