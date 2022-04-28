Toronto has a lot of exciting new restaurants to choose from if you're looking to dine out this weekend. From the unexpected pairing of Mexican-sushi fusion to steak with all-you-can-eat frites, this last weekend of April is guaranteed to turn up the heat.

Here are 7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend:

This restaurant's menu is certainly reflective of chef Olivier Le Calvez's rich and diverse culinary history. Influenced by Latin American, European and Asian cooking techniques, he serves everything from sea scallop and striped bass aguachile to wagyu skirt steak tacos at this swanky new venue inside the 1 Hotel near King and Bathurst.

If you're in the mood for a classic steak and frites then this just opened spot on West Queen West is definitely the spot for you - every order of this classic menu item comes with housemade bread, butter sauce and unlimited (!) frites. Be sure to save room for dessert too, as chef and co-owner Tara Tang is a Cordon Bleu trained pastry chef.

Replacing Apres Wine Bar on West Queen West, this minimalist French restaurant specializes in natural wines and colourful, intricate sharing plates that almost look too pretty to eat (almost). Some of their menu items include salmon tartar with green apple and kohlrabi and a visually striking salad that looks similar to a bouquet of flowers.

This new restaurant on the Danforth draws influences from Japan and Mexico. Go here for unique Mexican-inspired sushi rolls with fillings like chile toreado, beefsteak and aguachile. Originally based in Woodbridge, this is their second GTA location.

This tucked-away spot for Korean snacks is from the same people as Donna's and is located at the back of Grape Crush on Dundas West. They serve all kinds of gimbap rolls with fillings like fried mushroom, beef bulgogi and bibimbap that are perfect items to take away and snack on.

Yorkville is now home to more elevated Indian cuisine. Adrak does a variety of small plates and tasting dishes like vegetarian thali and tandoori chaat. Don’t miss out on their desserts either - they offer a varied list of Indian ice creams like kulfi and pineapple cilantro sorbet.

"Make every day sushi day" is Tobiko's slogan, and that shouldn't be a problem with diverse menu options like bulgogi inari and spicy salmon, all packaged and ready for takeout. Located on Roncesvalles, you can grab a roll and bring it with you to High Park for a peaceful, delicious lunch.