ghost chicken toronto

You can get a cheap fried chicken sandwich for $2 in Toronto this weekend

Toronto has a ton of great spots for fried chicken sandwiches, but this particular spot will be selling them for only $2 this weekend. 

In order to celebrate the grand opening of its flagship location, Ghost Chicken is having a promo on its original chicken sandwiches for just $2. Now that's a toonie deal we can get behind.

The restaurant started as a ghost kitchen but is now officially opening its doors to the Ossington flagship location in Trinity Bellwoods.

If you want a chance to grab one of their original chicken sandwiches for a steal, the promo is only available to the first 300 people in line on opening day.

Ghost Chicken is located at 74 Ossington Avenue and opens its doors on April 9 at 11:30 a.m., so make sure you're one of the first people in line.

The fried chicken sandwich promo is only available as a walk-in special and is limited to one per customer.

