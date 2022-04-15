Toronto restaurant in high profile location locked out by landlord months after opening

Less than a year after it opened, a restaurant on a busy Kensington Market corner has been locked out by its landlord.

Friggitello only had its grand opening on Aug. 1, 2021, meaning it was only around for a grand total of about eight months.

The restaurant primarily served Mediterranean plates, wraps and fries with protein options like chicken, beef doner, shish kebab and veggie soy.

It had big shoes to fill, as the high-profile corner was once home to ultra-popular sandwich shop Torteria San Cosme.

The colourful spot had been transformed with a sleek white and lime green colour scheme, but sadly now it's been tagged up with lots of graffiti and has a termination notice in the window.

"The landlord has re-entered and taken possession of these premises and terminated your tenancy," it says. "The landlord continues to hold the tenant responsible for all rent."

The notice is dated Feb. 23, 2022.