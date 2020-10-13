Toronto restaurant famous for its Mexican sandwiches forced to shut down storefront

Torteria San Cosme has quietly left their Kensington market location. The spot has been known as one of the city's best Mexican restaurants, serving some of the best sandwiches, churros and all-around cheap eats.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that due to present circumstances, Torteria San Cosme will be closing its doors at Kensington Market indefinitely," reads an announcement on the restaurant's website.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank our die hard Torta fans for your following, our market neighbours for their friendship & to everyone who visited & supported our Torteria. We're not saying good bye, just yet, only hasta luego!"

"Unfortunately I was forced to make the sad and very hard decision to let our Kensington market shop go. Under the present circumstances we were just not able to make the necessary level of sales, the pressure & stress has been overwhelming," says Arturo Anhalt, founder and chef at Milagro Cantinas and Torteria San Cosme.

"San Cosme depended on high volumes more so in the weekends & during the summer, to make up for the slower weekdays & winter months. We literally lost our sales. The catastrophic combination of slower sales, delivery app fees, high rents and government restrictions have made it impossible for us to remain open."

It's not the first iconic spot Kensington Market has lost: Moo Frites was a casualty of the pandemic as well. However, all is not lost for fans of San Cosme's layered, spicy torta sandwiches.

"As of this coming weekend we're doing a virtual pop-up from our kitchen in Milagro on Mercer Street, taking orders online for pickup in our web page and through most of the better known food delivery and pickup apps," says Anhalt. "We are trying our hardest to get through this terrible situation."

That means starting the weekend of October 16, if you've had a San Cosme torta craving for months, you should finally be able to satisfy it.