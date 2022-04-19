Conservative politician having meet and greet at Toronto brewery and people are upset

A Toronto brewery has been chosen as the venue for a conservative politician's meet and greet and people are unhappy with the local beer producer, even calling for a boycott.

Pierre Poilievre is having an April 19 meet and greet at Steam Whistle Roundhouse, and people are swearing off their suds as a result.

Poilievre is a member of the Conservative Party, and has been a member of parliament since 2004. He's trying to take steps towards being elected Prime Minister, and has openly supported "freedom convoy" efforts.

If you were ever looking for another reason not to drink @SteamWhistle… #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/9ETtLVYCsE — Eric O'Toole (@Eric_OTooleMP) April 16, 2022

Steam Whistle's Roundhouse is a venue that's part of the brand's massive craft brewery in downtown Toronto on Bremner Blvd., situated in a historic railway roundhouse.

Steam whistle pub sounds like a perfect place for Pierre’s dog whistle politics — Michelle Raoul Winters (@RaoulWinters) April 17, 2022

One person said the name "Steam Whistle" would dovetail perfectly with Poilievre's "dog whistle" tactics.

I enjoy Steam Whistle beer. Disappointed that their hosting for the PC's. Pierre is not winning. — Ryan (@rdmully) April 15, 2022

Another person said though they enjoyed the beer, they were unhappy with the hosting decision.

Very disappointed in your companies decision and it’s time to say bye.#BoycottSteamWhislte — theirishking (@theirishking) April 16, 2022

They weren't the only person expressing disappointment.

Hope you know what kind of people you are hosting. Cheers — I'd say you've had enough! (@Meatestimator) April 17, 2022

Others said that Steam Whistle should be concerned by the type of crowd this event might draw.

Bad move hosting PP and his antivaxx pro convoy supporters! — Laurel Drieds (@ogue) April 17, 2022

Since Poilievre was a convoy supporter, many people who might attend the event likely share similar views.

Well that`s a beer I won`t buy anymore. — Bernard (@bernardcampagna) April 15, 2022

Many others are saying they won't be supporting Steam Whistle by buying their beer any longer.

Can't blame @SteamWhistle, the Roundhouse is a venue open & available for all to book.

Pierre is a POS absolutely but Steam whistle aren't sponsoring the event they're merely providing a Venue. I don't blame the staff or management for renting to Mr.PeePee times have been tough https://t.co/EFod4zJdgB — Holistic Political Chat (@HolisticPolChat) April 16, 2022

Someone did point out that Steam Whistle is merely the venue and isn't necessarily sponsoring the event, but obviously there are lots of people out there who aren't having it and are upset with them by association.

Steam Whistle told blogTO they received the event booking on April 13.

"Steam Whistle is in no way affiliated with Pierre Poilievre, does not endorse his political views, nor did the brewery sponsor the event. The candidate submitted an inquiry and went through the traditional booking process as any other paid client would for an event booking, whether it be a wedding, corporate event or private gathering," they told blogTO in a statement.

"Over our 22-year history, a number of different political candidates/parties from all three branches of the Canadian government have rented our community event space(s). We do not choose our clients; rather, they choose our venue for its amenities, size and location. We have upcoming bookings for various political parties."