Toronto barbecue joint permanently closes so owners can pursue new opportunities

Toronto is home to one less barbecue joint this week.

Blackjack BBQ in Leslieville has announced they've closed their doors after four years of serving Southern style food and drinks near the corner of Gerrard and Jones.

The restaurant and bar was known for craft beers, fancy cocktails, and of course all kinds of barbecue from wings and ribs to sandwiches and sides.

The closure announcement was posted on their front door and on social media last week.

"For us, the time has come to pursue other endeavours and focus our energy on new opportunities," wrote the owners.

"We are immensely grateful for our incredible customers and caring staff, of both past and present who have gifted us with this unforgettable experience"

The sudden closure left many upset that they wouldn't be able to give one of their favourite spots a proper goodbye.

"Damn I'm so sad, y'all had the best waffle fries and the best chicken sandwich I've ever had," stated one fan.

As for what the "new opportunities" might be? blogTO reached out to Blackjack for comment but didn't hear back.