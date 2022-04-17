Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant known for its shawarma has permanently closed

A Toronto shawarma restaurant appears to have permanently closed down.

Best Istanbul served doner, iskender, falafel, pide, baklava and kunefe, but now it looks like they've shut down their Kensington Market location. They're actually known for having some of the best pide in the city.

Best Istanbul in Kensington Market with for lease signs. Photo by blogTO.

There are for lease signs in the window at their 235 Augusta Ave. location.

Prior to the shawarma restaurant taking up residence at this location, it was famously home to cafe Casa Coffee for 55 years. Casa opened in 1953, starting out as a grocery store but became a bulk food and coffee shop. 

Best Istanbul still has a North York location open on Keele.

