Beloved Toronto ice cream that was thought to be gone for good is coming back

When a certain Toronto ice cream shop closed down at the end of last year, people were sad to see it go.

Now, it's coming back in an unexpected place.

Fast casual restaurant Basil Box will soon become the prime outlet for Wong's Ice Cream, permanently, meaning it will never go anywhere again.

Basil Box serves Asian-inspired healthy eats that are quick and convenient to grab on the go. Wong's aligns well with their brand in that their flavours were also Asian-inspired, with options influenced by White Rabbit candy, wasabi and ube.

All ice cream you'll be able to get will still be made by the original owner of the parlour and maker of the frozen treats, Ed Wong. Basil Box founder Peter Chiu actually says they wouldn't have gotten involved without him.

"On Ed's closing post on Instagram I (Basil Box) posted the suggestion that we should work together, then through the winter months we had some back and forth and realized it was a good idea and match," Chiu tells blogTO.

"The initial launch will see a selection of the shop favourites that people loved and we will continue to be innovative and creative."

So when will you be able to get those tasty favourites again? Wong's is scheduled to launch in Basil Box this July, just in time for hot ice-cream-eating weather.

"The responses from both Wong's Ice Cream and Basil Box's fan base has been fantastic and really enthusiastic," says Chiu.

"People are super excited to see this initial collaboration come together and all the future opportunities that will result as we further develop the relationship."