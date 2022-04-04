You can now get a giant beef patty called the Warden Station from a Toronto pizza joint

A Toronto pizza joint known for their fusion innovations has done it again with a massive "beef patty" calzone they're naming the Warden Station, inspired by the iconic subway station and its tasty patties.

Saints Island Pies brought Filipino Detroit-style pizza to Toronto with pizzas topped with fried eggs, pineapple and longanisa.

They were located for a while in the space that used to house romantic dive bar Wallflower, but have since left that spot for a takeout and delivery only location.

They opened in that location with an innovation unique to them: while they had been making quintessentially rectangular Detroit-style pies this whole time, now in this new location they're making them (drum roll please) round.

That's obviously far from the only new thing they're coming up with in the new space as we can see from their gigantic Warden Station calzone.

The calzone measures 12 inches, and is filled with curried beef and cheese. It even comes with the patty's signature red dot.

"We both grew up and hung out in Scarborough, so trips to Warden Station for a beef patty was a consistent memory," reads a caption to an Instagram post advertising the item.

If this sort of throwback to Toronto classic snacks sounds like a dream to you, you won't have to wake up anytime soon. Saints Island is planning on continuing to expand on this idea, with a "Classics Menu" that should be weekly.

"This new menu item kicks off our new Classics Menu where we take a trip down memory lane and share food that we grew up on," reads the post.

The patty/calzone can be ordered via the Saints website or on Uber Eats, and it's $16 on the Saints site.