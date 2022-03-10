Toronto neighbourhood comes to support of local cafe after it's attacked by anti-vaxxer mob

A Toronto cafe that actually had to close for dine-in service due to abuse from a mob of anti-vaxxers is now receiving an outpouring of support from its neighbourhood.

Staff at Black Dog Cafe have been getting threats after asking people to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

People have been writing positive Google reviews and spreading the word about the cafe on social media, posting photos of baked goods along with positive words. One person posted in support of the cafe calling the abuse "horrible behaviour."

The community actually brought so much attention to the cafe on Google that their rating shifted by a full point within one day. Their rating now stands at a very healthy 4.7, with lots of glowing five-star reviews pouring in within days of the cafe closing for dine-in.

The support has been so overwhelming, Black Dog has actually acknowledged how helpful it's been and is planning on giving back to the community.

"Thank you to everyone who has come into the cafe over the last few days, supported us in person or online, spread so much positivity and lifted us up during a few tough days," the cafe wrote on Facebook.

They announced that in the spirit of paying it forward, they're going to be donating proceeds from their Donuterie donuts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to Red Cross. They're also planning a customer appreciation weekend for near the end of March.