Toronto's first location of popular all-day breakfast restaurant opening this month

Toronto is finally getting our first location of a super popular restaurant for all-day breakfast, and it should be opening at the end of the month.

We first got wind that OEB Breakfast would at long last be opening in Toronto in fall 2021, after spending over 10 years without the chain in our live, which was founded in 2009.

At that time, the restaurant had announced that they were hoping to open in Toronto around late February or early March, so those plans seem to have been pushed back just a bit.

OEB was originally opened in Calgary by chef Mauro Martina, who moved to Canada from Italy in the early 90s. They're known for their Eggs Benny, "scram-blettes" and full menu of breakfast poutines.

The Toronto location opening soon at 171 East Liberty St. measures 2,720 square feet, and has a capacity of 92 inside and 40 outside on a patio.

While they're still technically waiting on some last final permits, OEB tells blogTO they're planning on opening Mar. 28 with a potential VIP event on Mar. 27.