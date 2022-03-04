Toronto bar is dropping its Russian name and theme but not for the reason you think

A vodka bar that's been open in Toronto for over a decade is dropping its Russian name and theme right now, but it's actually a move that's been in the works for years.

Pravda Vodka Bar is transforming into Brash & Sassy Vodka Bar very soon, meaning the iconic Russian-themed space will change forever. The bar has posted about the change on their Instagram story.

Pravda has been around since 2003, and served vodkas from around the world from a walk-in freezer. They were also known as a place to have a full-on experience with live entertainment like aerialists, DJs, fire shows and musicians.

About one and a half years ago, Pravda was sold to new owner Jasmine Daya with the intention of creating an entirely new venue, but lockdowns put a hold on those plans.

Some people are taking issue with Toronto restaurants that appear to have a Russian theme right now, and while it's not the reason for this particular change, it's become an element of it.

"There was delay in implementing change and now, due to the unfortunate reaction by some members of the public that may not even reside in Toronto or Canada, plans have been moved up for the new venue to open," Daya tells blogTO.

"Pravda Vodka Bar has always embraced multiculturalism and our guests are from a diverse background."

Daya says the new Brash & Sassy Vodka bar opening in the same space where Pravda used to be will have "a new vibe and extensive cocktail menu" and will not be Russian-themed.

This is Pravda's last weekend. Brash & Sassy will be opening on Mar. 11.