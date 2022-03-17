A Toronto bakery and cafe has no plans to open for indoor seating again

A Toronto bakery has announced they have no current plans to open up their cafe area for indoor seating again.

Fantail posted an update to social media outlining what their protocols would be going forward.

In addition to continuing to hold off on offering indoor dining, they're also still not accepting cash. Fantail will continue to do business with their curbside pickup model and asks that everyone ordering at the takeout window wear a mask, as social distancing can't be guaranteed.

"Choosing to maintain these conditions at the store will depend on infection numbers and may change as things get better - we will let you know if and when they do," reads the announcement from the cafe.

On the other hand, Fantail will be participating in the CafeTO program this year and will be serving people outside once their patio is open in the spring and summer.

Earlier last year, the bakery had made the decision to move to a takeout window primarily, due to the anxiety staff were experiencing with customers coming into the space to order.

"Our number one priority has always been, and will always be, their mental health and well-being, and with the various ups and downs of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the ever changing restrictions, it has been hard to guarantee anything these last two years," Fantail manager Aoife Banas tells blogTO.

"Because of this, despite the latest lifting of restrictions, our team has decided to remain cautious and just take things one day at a time."

People don't always realize the energy that's put into various pivots at businesses, and that pivoting back would take just as much time and effort.

Fantail had moved everything to the front of the store, and moving everything back would actually take money they'd prefer to save to remodel their layout later this year, incorporating some of the features they like about the takeout window.

"The storefront display and takeout window have worked out surprisingly well for us," says Banas.

"On top of providing our staff members with peace of mind and a further sense of security, it also gives customers a chance to do a little window shopping as they pass by, which was not something they could do before."

While they are missing having people physically present in the cafe, they feel the upcoming CafeTO patio program will be "the best of both worlds."

"We will still be able to provide an inviting space to sit and enjoy our food and drinks without compromising the safety and security of our team," says Banas.