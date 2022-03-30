First Canadian location of bubble tea chain has permanently closed in Toronto

A Taiwanese bubble tea chain that opened its first ever Canadian location in Toronto to much fanfare a couple years ago has now permanently closed.

Tiger Sugar is known for their brown sugar boba and has multiple locations outside of Taiwan, and store openings have inspired lineups worldwide.

Now, their original location has shut its doors.

"Our downtown location at 348A Yonge St. is closed due to building redevelopment and we are now looking for a new location downtown," a representative for Tiger Sugar tells blogTO.

All of Tiger Sugar's other locations at Yonge and Finch, Midland and Finch, Kennedy and Hwy 7, Bayview and Wellington, and Commerce Gate are still open.

The last day for the 348A Yonge St. location was Jan. 27, 2022.