Toronto is a melting pot of different cultures, and the city is known to celebrate all of these different communities by hosting massive street and food festivals.

If you're a massive foodie then brace yourself, a new food and wine festival is coming to Toronto this spring.

Spring Into Spice will be taking your tastebuds around the world with 30 different food vendors selling international cuisines from Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and more.

Not only will you be able to try so many different dishes, you can also head over to one of the multiple wine tents to discover the perfect wine pairing for the dish you're currently nibbling on.

If you want to learn more about what spices and food pair well with certain wines, the festival is also hosting seminars on the topic throughout the day.

Roam the festival learning about all the different cultures while dancing your way to each booth as live music plays for your entertainment.

Spring Into Spice will take over Stackt Market on May 28 from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. giving you an entire day to try all the different vendors.

Tickets are priced starting at $19 and must be purchased online in advance as there is timed entry.