10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

New Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10 offer tried and true favourites as well as new flavours. It doesn't have to be expensive to eat well in this city, as long as you know where to look.

Pancit noodles, polecat (a sort of fried fruit roll with a thin pastry) and kwek kwek (a deep-fried battered egg snack) all ring in at under $10 at this place with locations in Scarborough and Mississauga. Items in the store like loaves and cakes are also very affordable.

Despite the fact that this Kensington spot bills its patties as gourmet, even their more premium patty flavours still ring at well under $5 for individual orders.

The more basic beef, chicken and veggie burgers at this low-key Annex joint will only set you back about $7 or $8, so you can fill up without spending too much.

Patties stuffed with coleslaw, tomato and sauce are all under $10 at this Scarborough restaurant, and there's even a vegan option. Regular patties are even less expensive, and they also offer student deals.

Two-piece meals, chicken bites and junior sandwiches all cost under $10 at this Pape Village restaurant that specializes in Nashville hot chicken. Their other sandwiches like a hot honey or Buffalo option are just $9.99, so if you can afford to spend a tiny bit more those are decently priced as well.

Caribbean wings and jumbo Cajun shrimp are both under $10 at this restaurant near North York centre, and a pulled jerk chicken sandwich with fries is just $10.99.

This Scarborough restuarant on Morningside serves up Sri Lankan food and has several options for noodles, biryani and kottu roti that are priced under $10.

Three Kingdoms Pizza inside Bold Food Hub in Baldwin Village serves pizzas that are not only advertised as being as big as your face, they also cost under $10. Varieties include spicy beef, BBQ mushroom, and pork and veggie.

Indonesian and Lebanese influences come together at this takeout joint not far from North York Centre where you can scoop up deals on mango salad, tahini cauliflower, and wrap sandwiches with halloumi, falafel, beef or chicken.

Huge platters of food from this restaurant on Victoria Park in North York feed a crowd on a dime, but if you're just looking for something budget-friendly for yourself, their individual sandwiches and wraps are priced under $10. Options include shawarma, kabab and chicken tikka.