Brampton restaurant known for its jerk chicken just opened its first Toronto location

Lovers of jerk chicken no longer have to trek all the way to Brampton for some of their favourite food as a legendary restaurant opens up their first ever Toronto location.

We have great jerk chicken right here in the city, but if you already have a favourite jerk chicken restaurant you know no substitute can ever compare.

That's how fans of Don's Caribbean Jerk feel.

Their original location is on Mayfield Rd. in Brampton, but on March 19 they opened up a Toronto location in North York on Abraham Welsh Rd.

In addition to jerk chicken, they also do lunch specials for $5.99 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., student specials, breakfast and catering. They should also offer halal jerk chicken, and typically have super long hours from early in the morning until the evening.

They deliver via all major apps in Toronto.

The restaurant originally opened in Brampton in 2017, and has been winning people over with their homestyle food ever since.