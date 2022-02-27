Toronto restaurant keep vax pass in place after staff and customers request it

This week, a Toronto restaurant announced that following discussions with staff and customers they will be keeping their proof of vaccination policy in place until past Mar. 1.

"Considering the close quarters of our inside dining, we've decided to continue enforcement of the vaccine passport beyond Mar. 1," reads the announcement from Rosedale Diner.

"Our desire is to keep everyone safe and worry-free while they dine with us."

Rosedale Diner serves diner-inspired comfort food like Eggs Benny, burgers, waffles and lots of fries.

Rosedale Diner owner Gil Filar felt it was premature to lift the proof of vaccination restrictions in the first place, doesn't feel providing or checking for it is difficult, and feels that continuing to check it is "the bare minimum."

The restaurant will continue to check for proof of vaccination by scanning QR codes and ensuring they match with proof of identification that includes date of birth. Rosedale does have one advantage, which is their loyal customer base.

"Our business subsists so much on regulars that we know personally and see often, so checking them once is enough," Filar tells blogTO.

As for how they plan on dealing with people who aren't willing to continue abiding by the proof of vaccination policy, Filar says it will be the same as people who have been refusing to do so all along.

"Some throw tantrums, some yell at us, some abuse us on social media or write horrible reviews even if they haven't come to our establishment," says Filar.

"They're definitely the loud minority. We explain calmly that this is our chosen mandate, that it protects our customers and our staff, and it's their prerogative to not have a passport, as it's ours to require one."

Ultimately, he says even people who have expressed frustration with the passport system have been happy to hear Rosedale is continuing with it. Some people have told him they are only planning on going to restaurants that continue the program.

There have been no negative reactions so far to Rosedale announcing the continuation of the system past Mar. 1, though of course they expect that may change past that date.

"We're all equipped to handle it," says Filar. "It's not that hard to look out for one another."

Other restaurants like brunch spot Dirty Food have also announced they'll be continuing to check for proof of vaccination. Hand roll bar Omai previously told blogTO they were considering continuing to check, based on ongoing discussions within the team.

"This thing isn't over," says Filar.