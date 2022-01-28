With the weather we've been having, there is no better way to warm up after a long cold day than to be curled up by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate. If this sounds like your ideal situation, then I've got some good news for you as Toronto is getting a hot chocolate festival next month.

Located at Stackt Market, Hot Chocolate Fest will be held on the Bailey's Patio at the shipping container market.

With a hot chocolate shack, the festival will be serving up some boozy drinks including a cookies and cream hot chocolate, an orange hot chocolate, and a smoky poblano hot chocolate for those who like a bit of spice with their drink.

Not only will they be serving up some warm drinks, but the festival is also hosting a ton of different activities for you to check out.

From mug painting to card-making workshops and even a DIY floral arrangement class, the festival will be helping you get ready for Valentine's Day.

If you stop by the festival on Valentine's Day, you can grab a themed cocktail and dessert at the GoldInn.

You can also grab a bite to eat and watch performances at their Drag Brunch when you're feeling hungry.

After a day full of activities, grab a smores kit and sit by the fire to warm up and roast some marshmallows.

Hot Chocolate Fest runs on Feb. 11 through Feb. 21. Tickets for the opening night party are available online. The event is free but registration is required.

If you can't wait to visit Stackt Market before the festival, you can swing by and play a game of crokicurl, as the outdoor rink is set up all winter long.