This peach ice cream is going viral and here's where to get it in Toronto

Peach ice cream that looks like an actual peach has been gaining steam in the viral world of social media, and it's actually pretty easy to get in Toronto.

Pick up some Tao Qi peach ice cream at T&T Supermarket in Toronto, and you'll have everything you need to join the ranks of food influencers online.

The product is listed online for $9.89 for a package of three 75-gram portions of the ice cream.

It's in the shape of a peach, comes on a stick and has an ombre peach look on the outside.

The ice cream inside is, of course, peach-flavoured, and the shell is made out of white chocolate.

People are saying the product definitely has a peachy scent, and that flavour isn't too artificial or sweet while the ice cream is nicely thick and rich.

One person noted the scent of the product was a little like peach tea.

Of course, many people have made the obvious observation that the ice cream looks like a cute little butt.

While you can definitely snag this ice cream in Toronto, T&T is a nation-wide chain, and Tao Qi peach ice cream is also available at other stores worldwide.