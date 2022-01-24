Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
sweet olenkas toronto

Toronto ice cream shop also known for its chocolate has permanently closed

Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
What was once a Toronto dessert empire with multiple locations appears to have toppled with the last remaining location having closed unceremoniously.

Sweet Olenka's once had locations at 1050 Queen St. W. and 225 Augusta Ave which had already closed, but now it appears their location at 2790 Lake Shore Blvd. W. has also shuttered.

The business was known for their chocolate, ice cream, cake and cupcakes, at one time some of the most popular in the city.

They started out with chocolate, but built their reputation on summertime ice cream. Sweet Olenka's had flavours like cinnamon toast chocolate coconut, blueberry green tea grape and lavender and birthday cake chocolate brownie.

The shop also served ice cream sandwiches and ice cream bars.

