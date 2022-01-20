Most of Toronto's shipping container market will be closed for months

Since opening in 2019, Stackt shipping container market has grown to become a Toronto hotspot, especially during the warm patio months. But according to a report from CityNews, you'll have to find another place to welcome the spring weather, as the majority of the beloved dining and shopping destination will be closing for March and April to allow planned work from the city.

City sources have told the media outlet that crews will be shutting down the bulk of the market to make way for an environmental site assessment, a step towards the 28 Bathurst Street site's future as a city park.

But not everything will be closed, with the few stalls operating on the site's east edge along Bathurst Street to remain open during the assessment.

Other shops and restaurants won't be as lucky, with the work planned to include heavy machinery that will turn the bulk of the site into a noisy, dusty mess through the duration of the assessment.

Currently under lease to Stackt since 2017, with an extension set to expire in 2023, the market occupies heavily-contaminated city-owned land that was previously used for industrial purposes into the late 1980s.

The closure apparently didn't come as a big surprise for vendors, with city sources telling CityNews that the project timeline "was mutually agreed upon with Stackt to mitigate any losses to the vendors as March and April are typically slower months at the market."

Stackt was only intended to be around for two-to-three years before the city park was built in its place, but the report from CityNews claims city sources are saying that depending on the assessment's outcome, it could now be another "three to five years before construction begins" on this long-awaited park.