Society of Beer Drinking Ladies opening new Toronto space for drinks and events

The Society of Beer Drinking Ladies has been throwing events in Toronto for eight years, and now they're finally opening a permanent space of their own called Society Clubhouse where women can gather to drink craft beer.

That's far from all that will be going on there, however.

The group is also envisioning the space as a setting for wellness classes with subjects like dance, movement, theatre and pilates, as well as a space for all sorts of community events like markets, weddings, beer yoga, parent/child drop-ins, open mics, comedy and live acoustic music.

"I'm a new mom and these casual meet-ups over a pint and a snack are so great to meet people, get out of the house," Society of Beer Drinking Ladies co-founder Erica Campbell tells blogTO.

In addition to being an event venue, the space will also encompass a craft beer bar, a CafeTO patio in warmer months, a craft beer bottle shop, a retail area and a tuck shop and cafe.

The craft beer bar will serve the beer Ladies Who Drink Beer collabed on with Henderson, as well as the cider they created with Niagara Cider, available in pints and flights. The bottle shop will be stocked with all women-brewed and women-owned beer.

There will also be coffee and non-alcoholic beverages at the cafe, as well as light snacks to go or stay. There'll be Society of Beer Drinking Ladies merch and an artisan market women-identifying folks can rent to sell their products.

Over the past eight years, Society of Beer Drinking Ladies has held over 50 events in venues around the city highlighting women and beer culture, with in-demand tickets typically snapped up at lightning speed, so it's great for them to finally have what Campbell calls a "home base."

Once the space opens, their beverage events will take place there monthly.

They're also planning on doing even more frequent weekly drop-in events called "Society Sundays" open to the women-identifying community, which will have $5 "mug club" pints and entertainment like burlesque and DJs.

The Society is working on spiffing up the 3,400-square-foot space at 967 College St. now. No major renos are needed but they're working on the cosmetics, furniture, equipment and sound system.

The new Society of Beer Drinking Ladies space should be open in April 2022.