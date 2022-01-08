Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sneaky dees

Toronto dive bar Sneaky Dee's has transformed into a coffee shop

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Tex-Mex restaurant, live music venue and all-time favourite dive bar Sneaky Dee's has a new look this weekend.

With restaurants and bars forced to close for indoor dining and drinking across the province, and concerts no longer allowed, the College St. watering hole has found a new use for its space.

Sneaky's Dee's is now a coffee shop.

The iconic spot at College and Bathurst unveiled its latest incarnation on Friday and will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day this weekend.

And it's not just coffee and espresso they'll be serving from their takeout cafe window.

In a sure signs of the times there will also be vegan offerings with plant-based cookies and cupcakes for sale.

Plenty of Toronto restaurants have decided to completely close as they wait out the latest lockdown restrictions so it's nice to see Sneaky Dee's get creative.

Lead photo by

Sneaky Dee's

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto dive bar Sneaky Dee's has transformed into a coffee shop

Toronto grocery stores are selling leftover holiday treats at ridiculously low prices

Toronto restaurants are completely shutting down and not even offering takeout

Founder of one of Ontario's original gourmet food trucks has died

Restaurant in Hamilton that violated lockdown rules files for bankruptcy

Indoor dining is open at some restaurants in Ontario but it would be an expensive meal

Toronto pizza joint with unique toppings has permanently closed its restaurant

The first Canadian location of the famous Carlo's Bakery is now open in Mississauga