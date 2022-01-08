Toronto dive bar Sneaky Dee's has transformed into a coffee shop

Tex-Mex restaurant, live music venue and all-time favourite dive bar Sneaky Dee's has a new look this weekend.

With restaurants and bars forced to close for indoor dining and drinking across the province, and concerts no longer allowed, the College St. watering hole has found a new use for its space.

Sneaky's Dee's is now a coffee shop.

The iconic spot at College and Bathurst unveiled its latest incarnation on Friday and will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day this weekend.

And it's not just coffee and espresso they'll be serving from their takeout cafe window.

In a sure signs of the times there will also be vegan offerings with plant-based cookies and cupcakes for sale.

Plenty of Toronto restaurants have decided to completely close as they wait out the latest lockdown restrictions so it's nice to see Sneaky Dee's get creative.