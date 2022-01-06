Toronto pizza joint with unique toppings has permanently closed its restaurant

A Toronto pizza place that was known for its Filipino influences has announced they're closing up shop at their current location.

Saints Island Pies topped Detroit-style pizzas with ingredients like longanisa sausage, fried eggs and pineapple that represented Filipino culture.

Originally known as Pabalos Island Pies, the pizza concept started out as a pop-up before moving into the space previously occupied by moody bar and restaurant Wallflower.

"This chapter of Saints and our home at 1665 Dundas St. W. has come to an end," the restaurant wrote in a post on Instagram.

"This space will always hold a special place in our hearts, and like with any ending, an exciting new beginning is just around the corner."

The post goes on to say that they'll be revealing more about the "next chapter" for Saints in the coming weeks. They're actually already on their way to securing a new location, a plan that's been in the works for a while now.

"We had decided a couple months prior to make a change in regards to our space," Saints chef and co-owner Sean Santos tells blogTO.

"We felt the space didn't really suit our needs and didn't fit with our future plans. Along with this ongoing pandemic, running a restaurant within this current climate didn't seem like the best move for us."

Santos isn't sure what the landlord of the old Dundas West space has planned in terms of a new tenant.

The last day open for Saints Island in the space was Dec. 30, 2021. Filipino pizza lovers won't be out of luck for too long, though: they're already in the process of securing a new kitchen space and should be open selling pizza in the next few weeks.